Music in the Park, Douglas County’s longest-running free music concert series, will kick off its 35th year on July 7. Held at Myrtle Creek’s Millsite Park, concerts will be held 6-8:30 p.m. each Thursday through Aug. 25.
Blues and rock will open this year’s entertainment lineup when The Tim Hall Band performs on July 7. Led by award-winning blues artist Tom Hall, this show promises to be “an endless repertoire of songs bridging the line between soul, funk, R & B and some smoking hot blues! Performances can range from a power trio to a seven-piece band with horns.”
The blues theme continues the next week when Roseburg’s “bona fide old school blues” group The Fabulous Del Monte Brothers Blues Band, featuring T-Bone Stone, performs on July 14.
“We’ve pretty much gotten a feel after all these years over what our audience likes,” said 16-year veteran organizer Ted Romas. “We don’t have many people that like rap or symphonic music. ... The favorites are usually country rock, rock, country, oldies, blues are very popular, and cover songs so people can sing along and dance to the music.”
Another Roseburg band will perform on July 21, but it will combine blues with the sounds of Motown, rock ‘n’ roll and soul. Coleen & Co. Review has been a two female vocal band since 2018. Coleen Roberts, the group’s namesake, described the group as “more of a show band than just a cover band” in a 2019 interview with The News-Review.
The concert series will take a break on July 28 for the Myrtle Creek Summer Festival, but music will return on Aug. 4 with Coos Bay band The Endeavors. Formed in 2019, this five-member band describes its sound as “classic rock south coast style.”
Led by a Shania Twain impersonator, the four-piece country band from Medford, Highway Bound, will make its first appearance at Music in the Park on Aug. 11.
“Some of these acts have played here before, but not in recent years,” Romas said. “Some have played in the area before, but not at Music in the Park.”
Country and rock cover and dance band We’re Not Elvis will perform Aug. 18. This group says they can “rock with the best of them; or play cry-in-your-beer ballads.” The band added two new members in March, stating on Facebook “Bands must adapt and move forward with their music!”
Ozark Mountain Hoedown Music Theater lead vocalist and country music singer Amy Clawson will close out this year’s lineup on Aug. 25.
“She’s a full-of-energy country recording artist who brings a great season closer to 2022 Music in the Park,” the press release said.
All concerts are free. Organizers say there is ample parking and that guests should bring their own seating. Dogs are allowed if kept under control and cleaned up after.
Vendors will be located in the park, located at 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek, as well as offsite. Thus far, Goodog Bakery, Wailani Shave Ice and Rainbow Butterfly’s Unicorn Cloudz are confirmed onsite vendors this year. Romas said he expects one or two more food trucks but does not yet have confirmation for them.
“This is the funnest thing I do,” Romas said with a laugh.
