Music in the Park series will return for its 33rd consecutive year on July 11. All concerts will be held from 6 p.m. and until about 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays at Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek.
The series will open with classic soul and blues group That Other Band on July 11, followed by traditional country band Dan Harmon and Cascade Country on July 18.
Live performances are just some of the weekend entertainment during the Myrtle Creek Summer Festival, held July 25-27. A full schedule can be found at www.facebook.com/MyrtleCreekSummerFestival.
On Aug. 1, west coast blues, R&B and roots rock band Broadway Phil and The Shouters will perform. Rock, soul and blues will ring through Millsite Park the following Thursday, Aug. 8, when Medford band MERCY performs.
Roseburg’s Hat Trick will play blues, classic covers and soft rock on Aug. 15, followed by a blend of Motown, blues and rock when fellow local act Colleen & Co. Review performs on Aug. 22.
Closing the season on Aug. 29 will be the blues, rock and original songs of Bobby Lindstrom.
Pets are permitted at the park if kept under control and cleaned up after. A food vendor will be onsite and the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge will have their fry bread available at their lodge, adjacent to the park.
Information: 541-860-2037.
