Sutherlin mayor Michelle Sumner sliced through a red ribbon, stretched across a newly constructed stage in Sutherlin’s Central Park, to celebrate the inaugural Music Off Central concert Thursday evening.
The brand-new concert venue features a large half shell design with a stone stage and newly installed sod, which prevented the audience from getting close to the stage. According to Shaina Peters, president of Music Off Central, construction on the half shell was only completed the day before.
“Do we have a formal name yet?” asked David Littlejohn, the master of ceremonies, minutes before the ribbon was cut. “Maybe 'Bigger than Roseburg’s Band Shell?'”
Cars packed both sides of the nearby streets as parking quickly filled up. All types of people came to watch – cops, kids, missionaries, cowboys – forming a crowd that stretched from the stage to the nearby basketball courts and water park.
The KOZ, an '80s cover band hailing from Eugene, were cemented as the first band to perform in the concert series. Four more concerts are planned throughout the summer.
For the staff of Music on Central, Thursday night’s concert was the culmination of months of hard work and planning paying off.
“We’re our own entity,” said Shaina Peters, president of Music Off Central. “This turned out better than we could have imagined.”
“We wanted to bring unity back to our community,” added Debbie Hamilton, secretary of Music Off Central.
For the community in Sutherlin, it was a chance to have a large local event of their very own.
“It’s just a walk away,” said Devon Abel, a Sutherlin native who watched the concert with his wife Brittany. “The Roseburg one was always so packed, so it’s nice to have our own here. It definitely brings us all together.”
Younger people, like high school sophomores Shaun Ellsworth, Colton Kennedy, and Beradan Bodine, who gathered to watch the concert together, felt that the concert helped signify a change in Sutherlin to make the summers more enjoyable.
“It’s something everyone, families, can do together,” said Kennedy.
Across from the stage, as The KOZ played on, the basketball court was busy with a pickup game, where Colton Jacobs and his friends played throughout the concert.
“Came here to play basketball and hang out with my friends,” said Jacobs. “But I think it’s pretty good to have something to do here for once.”
The event is also important for local food vendors, who typically don’t see crowds this size in Sutherlin.
“We’ve been swamped,” said Linda Rios, in between serving refried beans and tamales to hungry concert-goers. Rios normally sells her food at the local Sutherlin Farmer’s Market. “There’s been talk all week about it.”
For many in the small town of Sutherlin, the sight of the expansive crowd on the lawn in their central park was a source of pride.
“It’s beautiful, right?,” said David Littlejohn. “I don’t think it replaces Roseburg, but it’s just awesome to know you have something in your own backyard. This is small town America. It’s like going back in time, where everyone knows everyone else.”
Music Off Central will continue next Thursday, when The Brothers Reed perform at 6:30 p.m.
