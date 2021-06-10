SUHTERLIN — Music off Central, an annual free concert series, will return in July. All concerts will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Fridays at Central Park, on East Central Avenue, Sutherlin.
The series will kick-off July 16 with a pre-concert special event that includes a community parade at 7 p.m. and a movie int he park at 8 p.m.
Frank McCracken and the Firecrackers is the first concert, held July 23. This award-winning band's repertoire includes a mix of old-time rock 'n' rock and classic country.
Experience the blues, rockabilly and folk rock offerings of Folk Town Boogie on July 30. Formed in the summer of 2020, this band says their style can be described as "somewhere in between Jim Croce, Ray Charles, The Beatles, and Billie Holiday."
The Bun Stuffer and Wailani Shave Ice food trucks will have food available for purchase both days, but patrons are welcome to bring their own picnics to any of the concerts.
We're Not Elvis, a local country and rock cover and dance band, will perform Aug. 6.This group says they can rock with the best of them or move you with cry-in-your-beer ballads. The Only Juan food truck will have food available to purchase.
The concert series will conclude Aug. 13 with Flashback. This five person band will play everything from classic rock, country and blues. Flashbak plays authentic 50s, 60s and 70s music they consider family fun and dance-worthy. Rolling Thunder BBQ and Wailani Shave Ice will be on site for food purchases.
More information: 541-459-3280 or visitsutherlin.com
