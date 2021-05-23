Music on the Half Shell started from a simple desire to bring people of all walks of life together to enjoy free music.
“Our original vision was we were going to get music that you couldn’t get without going out of town and spending a lot of money,” Half Shell founder Dick Nichols said in a 2016 interview.
In 1992, Nichols approached local businessman Clint Newell with an idea for a summer concert series. Newell, an accomplished musician in his own right, was happy to help, but they soon found that not everyone was so ready to get behind the idea.
“We got told no a lot, and it didn’t matter. He had that vision and stuck with it, and we built it and they came,” Newell said in an interview following Nichols’ death in 2019.
And come they have. Roseburg’s signature music event will celebrate its 30th anniversary this summer. That’s almost 230 Tuesday nights of bringing people together for live music from around the world.
“The reason Half Shell started, the reason Half Shell continued and the reason Half Shell still exists has to do with that synergy between people with a vision and people with drive and people who wanted a better community, regardless of anything,” committee member Kelly Leonard said. “People were willing to forgo a lot of biases and prejudices about a variety of things over the years to make this happen. It is a great example of what civic cooperation can do.”
To say that first year was rather shoestring would be an understatement, Leonard said. Sound and light equipment was all borrowed from other organizations. Nichols, Newell and city parks director Jerry Hassler had to clear out the jungle of “every kind of shrub you can imagine” that was the area where the Nichols Bandshell now stands.
“If you’ve ever seen any videos of the Wright Brothers’ first flight, you go ‘oh my God, how did they get that off the ground?’ It was kinda like that,” Leonard joked. “But they did it and after the second year, they shifted from a few shows — I think it was six in the first year — to eight shows every summer.”
The overarching goal, Leonard said, has always been to bring family-friendly, free music to the Douglas County community of a mixed variety.
“We wanted people to say ‘I’ve never heard of reggae music.’ Or Cuban music. Or African music. Or Scottish music, but it’s free so let’s go hear it,” Leonard said. “I think there are an awful lot of people that will tell you they just opened their ears and heard something new. And liked it.”
It’s the community, both those that attend and those who donate, that make the series possible, Leonard said.
“This is a community event. We could not do it without so many people, you have no idea,” Music on the Half Shell Vice President Lani Kimoto said. “It takes a lot. People don’t ever understand that.”
As a nonprofit, all of the organization’s help comes from volunteers and income is donated either through sponsorships or the hat that is passed at each concert. The food and drinks provided backstage are also all donated and are just another way of offering that community spirit.
“We try to work as close as we can with them. We make sure we make what the bands want — and I think that is why they are so happy. When they ask for a little special thing, we have it there for them. They leave happy and they leave full,” Sharon Shearer said in a 2016 interview. Shearer has been feeding Half Shell performers for almost three decades.
Shearer even remembers one time after his Music on the Half Shell performance, Lyle Lovett told CBS the food at his Roseburg concert was the best he had ever had.
“We provide an event for all of the community,” Kimoto said. “And the experience for the artists, from seeing the blankets to the experience they have backstage, make them feel like they are a part of that community.”
Music on the Half Shell had to cancel its 2020 season due to COVID-19 state mandated gathering restrictions, but organizers found a way to continue connecting the community to free music. Ins lieu of concerts, organizers reminisce over past years every Tuesday night on nearly all the local radio stations. Some shows were even dedicated to music only from past Half Shell performers.
Kimoto, Leonard, Newell and the other committee members are working on the schedule for this year’s concert series. Visit www.halfshell.org for updates.
“It’s an institution. It’s been here for a long time. People know it’s there,” Kimoto said. “It’s magic. It’s multi-generational. It will go on forever. I don’t see any chance that it will ever go away.”
