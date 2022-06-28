Music on the Half Shell features Texas rock 'n roll artist Kyle Bailey For The News-Review Jun 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Music on the Half Shell features Texas rock and roll artist Emily Wolfe on Tuesday night. Wolfe started playing guitar at age 5 and has recently released her second album.This is the 30th anniversary season for the series, which takes place at the Nichol’s Band Shell in Roseburg’s Stewart Park.Along with the music, food trucks and other vendors have a number of dinner items available. Those attending can also bring their own meal, along with wine or beer as well.Half Shell concerts continue weekly through Aug. 9. Emily Wolfe will hit the stage at 7 p.m. For more information, check out: halfshell.org/. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Willing to work: Two local teens make hay out of hay Pit bulls attack disc golfer near Stewart Park 'Cat call' leads Roseburg man to point gun at two teens Mystery source floods Green District home Music on the Half Shell opens its 30th year celebration TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Special Sections Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Conservationists call for action on Northwest wolf poaching Stocks fall on Wall Street as inflation concerns persist Music on the Half Shell features Texas rock 'n roll artist Pepsi wins two from Post 58 in road doubleheader In Season
