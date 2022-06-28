Music on the Half Shell features Texas rock and roll artist Emily Wolfe on Tuesday night. Wolfe started playing guitar at age 5 and has recently released her second album.

This is the 30th anniversary season for the series, which takes place at the Nichol’s Band Shell in Roseburg’s Stewart Park.

Along with the music, food trucks and other vendors have a number of dinner items available. Those attending can also bring their own meal, along with wine or beer as well.

Half Shell concerts continue weekly through Aug. 9. Emily Wolfe will hit the stage at 7 p.m. For more information, check out: halfshell.org/.

