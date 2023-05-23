Before heading out into the crowd to seek donations for Music on the Half Shell, Singer ZZ Ward stops to hug a young fan in front of the Nichols Band Shell in Stewart Park in 2017. ZZ Ward will be returning to this year’s Music on the Half Shell, her third time.
The Stone Foxes will kick off the return of Music on the Half Shell on June 27, event organizers announced Tuesday.
This will be Music on the Half Shell’s 31st season providing free musical entertainment in Roseburg. The series began in 1992 with six shows and has grown to eight over the years. This year there will be seven shows as there will no be performance on July 4.
Clint Newell, Music on the Half Shell committee president, said there had been numerous request from the community to invite The Stone Foxes back since their performance at Music on the Half shell eight years ago.
CJ Chenier, a Grammy-nominated musician, will perform zydeco music on July 11.
Local favorite ZZ Ward will return to the stage July 18. “We’re so excited to see her return again,” Newell said. It’ll be ZZ Ward’s third performance for Music on the Half Shell.
American rock band Heartless Bastards will take the stage July 25.
Sona Jobarteh will perform Aug. 12. “Sona is an African artist that is really intriguing and it’s going to be really a very cool concert for the world music fans,” Newell said.
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, a tattooed East Tennessee Bluegrass ensemble, will perform Aug. 8. Newell said it will be “very high energy bluegrass.”
On Aug. 15, the Lao Tizer Band, a jazz group, will give the final performance of the series.
Performances are held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Nichols Band Shell at Roseburg’s Stewart Park.
