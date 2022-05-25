Music on the Half Shell will return June 21, providing eight weeks of live musical entertainment for the first time since 2019.
Performances are held on Tuesdays at the Nichols Band Shell at Roseburg’s Stewart Park.
“We begin on June 21 with an all-time fan favorite, Pink Martini,” Music on the Half Shell committee president Clint Newell said. “They are coming down to open our series this year.”
Texas-based rock ‘n’ roll musician Emily Wolfe will perform. The self-taught guitarist has shared the stage with the likes of Heart, The Pretenders and Peter Frampton. She released her first full-length album in 2019.
On July 5, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force will visit all the way from Africa. The group is currently on its first North American tour in five years. Led by the eldest son of Afrobeat and musical revolutionary Fela Kuti, the group should present a dynamic and colorful show.
Experience a “collision of two vastly different worlds: the iconoclastic alt-rock that first sparked her musical passion, and the roots/old-time-music scene where she’s found breakout success in recent years,” when Amythyst Kiah takes the stage on July 12.
Five-piece string band The Brothers Comatose will perform July 19, offering “raucous West Coast renderings of traditional bluegrass, country and rock ‘n’ roll music.” According to the website, the group is “anything but a traditional acoustic outfit with their fierce musicianship and rowdy, rock concert-like shows.”
With 10 albums to his name, Albert Cummings is no stranger to performance. He refuses to put limits on the music he can create, but walks a fine line between rock ‘n’ roll and blues. He will perform July 26.
The Eugene Symphony, accompanied by the Douglas County Youth Orchestra, will perform Aug. 2. This will be the fourth time the symphony has visited the Nichols Band Shell. The performance will not only give classical music lovers a night to enjoy, but give local orchestra students the chance to perform with professional musicians.
The series concludes Aug. 9 with Portland-based country, folk and rock band Blitzen Trapper. The performance should consist of both old favorites and songs from their newest album.
This will be Music on the Half Shell’s 31st season providing few musical entertainment in Roseburg. The series began in 1992 with six shows and has grown to eight over the years, providing live music from around the world.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
