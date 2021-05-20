Music on the Half Shell will return for its 30th year of free concerts on July 6.
The concert series was started in 1992 by a small group with the desire to bring people from all walks of life together for free music.
Last year's concerts were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the series continued to provide free music to the community through weekly radio shows on various Brooke Communication radio stations.
The goal of Music on the Half Shell is to provide a variety of music, with hopefully something for everyone. Genres have ranged from blues to jazz, rock 'n' roll, country, classical and a wide array of ethnic music from around the world.
The 2021 lineup will be announced June 11.
(1) comment
Always a highlight of summer in Roseburg! Many thanx to all the sponsors and volunteers that make this happen.
