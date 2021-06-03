Music will return to Delfino Winery, beginning Saturday.

The Homemade Jam Duo, a husband and wife duo that put a contemporary spin on folk and bluegrass, will perform from 1-4 p.m. Entrance is $10 and includes music, door prizes and a souvenir wine glass. Reservations are required and parties are limited to six or fewer people. Contact 541-673-7575 or terri@delfinovineyards.com with your full name, number in your party and phone number to make your reservation.

Food will be available to purcase from The Bun Stuffer Food Truck. Many Delfino wines will be available and Two Shy Brewing will provide their beer for purchase at all Delfino Summer Music this year.

According to the press release, Delfino Winery has opted not to check for proof of vaccinations, which means masks or other facial coverings must be worn at all times while indoors. Six foot social distancing between groups will be enforced. NO masks are required outside.

Find out more about Delfino's summer music events at delfinovineyards.com/events.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community Reporter

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.