38 Special guitarist and lead vocalist Don Barnes sings a song while guitarist Jerry Riggs plays his guitar during their concert at the Douglas County Fair Friday evening at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
The rock band 38 Special kicked off the weekend’s fair celebrations with a flourish of wildly popular songs like “Hold on Loosely,” “Caught up in You” and “Rockin’ Into the Night.”
“Are you all ready for a good time?” said lead vocalist and guitarist Don Barnes.
The band’s entrance onto the stage was met with an enthusiastic roar from the crowd. The band wasted no time jumping right into their first and most popular song “Hold On Loosely.“
38 Special did not disappoint Friday evening. The band brought an impressive amount of energy to the stage and the audience responded in turn. With smiles on their faces, the band’s signature Southern Rock sound filled the air of the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Audience members danced and sang along to the band’s extensive discography.
There was little banter with the audience and seemingly no time was taken in between songs. Barnes belted out each tune with the practiced ease of a rock ’n’ roll veteran.
Duane Delong has been a fan of the band since its inception in 1974. Delong said he likes just about every song the band has put out.
“It’s great music and they put on a hell of a show. I am a definite true fan of these guys,” he said. “This is the 10th time I have seen them.”
The band’s lineup consists of the following members: Guitarist and lead vocalist Don Barnes, on the keyboard was Bobby Capps, drummer Gary Moffat, bassist Barry Dunaway and guitarist Jerry Riggs.
38 Special has been together for nearly four decades and bring their 90’s classic rock sound to over 100 cities a year. Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums with overall sales exceeding 20 million, according to the band’s website.
The evening's show closed out in perfect summer fashion as the sun set just off the stage, leaving audience members with a great start to their weekend.
The Douglas County Fair is just one of many stops for the band this summer as they continue their tour into Washington state and Mississippi throughout August.
