Amythyst Kiah’s first song began before she had even walked onto the stage. The bass player and drummer both came on minutes earlier, slowly setting the mood before she emerged.
When it ended, a member of the crowd could be heard describing it in one word – “Wow.”
Through sweat and sunburns, hundreds gathered to see Amythyst Kiah perform on a hot Tuesday night at Music on the Half Shell in Stewart Park.
Now four weeks into its 30th season, even as temperatures climbed past 90 degrees, Music on the Half Shell remains as indispensable to Roseburg’s community as ever. Music lovers from all over Douglas County poured onto the hills of Stewart Park, covering the grass with blankets, filling the air with music, and beaming with joy while dancing to Amythyst Kiah’s performance.
Amythyst Kiah is a singer-songwriter from Chattanooga, Tennessee, whose music blends blues, country, and rock. Her popularity skyrocketed after “Black Myself," a country/blues anthem about being Black and queer in America, was released to critical and commercial success, earning her a nomination for Best American Roots Song at the 2020 Grammys.
Although most in Stewart Park were unfamiliar with Amythyst Kiah, she quickly became a crowd favorite after an electrifying performance, playing blues rock songs with an electric guitar and a band, before switching to an acoustic guitar to perform ballads, followed by the band rejoining her soon after. Her voice was soulful and powerful, with many in the audience swaying along, cheering during the songs as they got better and better.
Sponsors and event organizers praised Amythyst Kiah’s music before she went on stage, but many in the audience didn’t need the extra encouragement to stay.
“We know the good artists will always be here,” said Richard Cameron, who watched the concert with his wife, Bonnie. They recently moved to Roseburg from Southern California, and have loved the opportunity to see the free concerts in Stewart Park. “Every community ought to have this.”
Many in the audience echoed this sentiment – no matter the artist, Music on the Half Shell is one of the most important parts of Roseburg’s culture.
“I’ve never seen a bad show here, it’s always nice. Even if it’s not your style, it’s still good,” said Angel Viyou, a postal worker who just got off his shift before the concert began. He had heard raves about the concerts from coworkers when he first moved here in 2008, even though it was winter.
“When I’m not on vacation I’m here every week,” he said.
To Music on the Half Shell fans, the concerts are about more than just the music. It’s a way to bring the community together, see your friends, get people out of the house, and experience events that rarely come through towns as small as Roseburg.
For Amythyst Kiah, it was her first time performing in Oregon. “Driving here through all the wilderness, Oregon reminded me of back home,” she said between songs, alone on the stage, acoustic guitar in hand. “But maybe I feel a little at home here.”
Next week’s Music on the Half Shell concert will feature the San Francisco-based bluegrass band The Brothers Comatose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.