Eugene Symphony Marketing and Communications Director Julie Wincel teaches the basics of how to hold and play the cello and violin to Ayana Mace, 9, of Myrtle Point, right, and Alyra Anttonen, 8, of Roseburg prior to a Music on the Halfshell performance by the Eugene Symphony on Tuesday in Roseburg. The instruments were made available by the symphony for anyone that wanted to try their hand at playing.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Ernesto Garcia, 2, of Roseburg takes a bow to a violin prior to a Music on the Halfshell performance by the Eugene Symphony on Tuesday in Roseburg.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Eugene Symphony Music Director and Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong directs the symphony during a Music on the Halfshell performance on Tuesday in Roseburg.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
The Eugene Symphony performs in Stewart Park in Roseburg during a Music on the Halfshell performance on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Jaylene Garcia, 3, of Roseburg plays a few notes on a violin prior to a Music on the Halfshell performance by the Eugene Symphony on Tuesday in Roseburg.
