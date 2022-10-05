Editor’s Note: This is the second in a five-part series on the radio stations owned by Brooke Communications.
Best Country 103, of KRSB-FM, is the most popular radio station in Roseburg, topping the charts according to ratings company Eastlan’s most recent analysis.
First licensed with the FCC in February of 1971, KRSB-FM is one of six radio stations currently owned by Brooke Communications in Roseburg. Originally a pop music station, playing contemporary hits, it shifted to a country station in the 1990s.
“They picketed out in front for a couple days,” Kenny Sherman said of the reaction when the station switched genres. Sherman is the host of Best Country 103’s 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. show Mondays through Saturdays.
“One day, this guy was out wandering, he was just pissed because we changed his [radio station], so he just took a jump and run and just went right through the window. It was just amazing,” he added.
Today, the station plays a mix of modern country, as well as older hits, keeping the selection varied throughout the day.
Growing up, Sherman used to stand over the record player in his home, watching the vinyl spin around and around.
“I know this kid’s going to be a DJ,” his mother reportedly said.
After serving overseas in the military fresh out of high school, Sherman returned to Roseburg and began volunteering at radio stations. He’s been with the station for 32 years.
“I think a lot of people depend on radio for a lot of things,” Sherman said. “When they jump in their car they want to know the weather forecast, they want to know what’s happening that day … And if I can make it worthwhile listening, it makes me feel good to know they are listening.”
Rob Thomas, the operations director at Brooke Communications and station director at Best Country 103, got his start DJing parties for his friends. Knowing he wanted to move on to radio, he started working at KRKT in Albany as soon as he could — on his 18th birthday.
Thomas joined Brooke Communications 12 years later working his way up from a utility worker, to a production manager, and now as station manager, hosting a morning show “The Morning Brew” with co-host Christian “Grubes” Gruber.
“We’re idiots,” Gruber said when asked why the two were a good partnership on their morning show. “When we first started it was, you know, I’m going to purposefully try and hurt your feelings. It’s just acting, or not really acting, just ribbing, riffing.”
“We’re sarcastic, snarky,” Thomas added.
The two have been a morning show duo for a couple of years — neither of them know exactly when they first started working together — working to provide entertainment and music to people on their morning commutes or early shifts at work.
“That’s why you’re listening in the morning, is to listen to your friends,” Gruber said. “They think they’re a part of our group. We have no idea who these 20,000 people are, but those 20,000 people are our friends because they listen to us every morning.”
Outside of the radio station, Sherman volunteers as an emcee at various community events, working at the Special Olympics, the Douglas County Speedway and various other events spread throughout the year, like this year’s Umpqua Strong Run/Walk.
“When I got back out from the service I wanted to help out my community as much as I can,” Sherman said. “So I’d always say, if you guys got something going on, you need help, let me know. You know, just being part of the community.”
In addition to his emcee events, Sherman also dresses up as Santa Claus during the holiday season, appearing at Douglas County venues like Wildlife Safari and Saving Grace Pet Adoption center.
Dale Cranford, another host at Best Country 103, runs the 3-7 p.m. show. He grew up in Sutherlin, listening to transistor radios with his brother in the 1960s.
“I just got to hear those guys on the radio, ‘Hey, people are listening to them,’” Cranford said. “’I want to be that.’”
Cranford got his first radio job working at local Top 40 station KYES when he was a high school student, working part-time while having another job in a restaurant.
“It’s weird, once it gets in your blood, you got to just keep going,” Cranford said. “I really liked it. People would say ‘I heard you on the radio,’ I got a lot of attention in high school … girls started talking to me.”
Now with a 51-year career in radio under his belt, 25 of them at Best Country 103, Cranford has no plans of leaving the station anytime soon. Neither does Thomas, or Gruber, or Sherman.
“It’s one of those jobs you love,” Sherman said. “You never get tired of it because you’re always sitting there having fun, you know, doing what you like to do … There’s nothing worse than going to a job and trying to figure out how you can leave when you get there five minutes later. People just have to do what they can to survive, and then eventually, hopefully, their dream they wanted to do will come along, and luckily for me, it came along early.”
