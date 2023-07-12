The first Southern Oregon Blues Festival will be coming to the Winston Community Center from noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, featuring over 20 bands, dozens of vendors, food trucks and more.
Starting from the ground up, event coordinators Marcus Parrish and Lawrence “Hammy” Aguayo began organizing the festival.
“We just started it, basically. We started scouting bands, vendors and sponsors. Then, we were also searching around for some kind of charitable cause to attach to it,” Parrish said. “When we were already getting things squared away as far as the event goes, Hammy’s grandson Colton caught a disease.”
Colton “YeeHaw” Aguayo, 4, was diagnosed with Kawasaki’s disease in January 2022 which resulted in a vigorous treatment that put Colton in the hospital.
“We almost lost him, he had to be life flighted up to Portland and he was up there for two weeks,” Aguayo said. “At that point we thought that nobody really knows about Kawasaki’s disease it’s really rare. There are about 20,000 cases a year but about 6,000 of those cases lead to childhood cardiac death.”
First discovered in 1967, Kawasaki’s disease is an illness of unknown cause but effects children younger than 5. Patients can experience severe swelling in the hands, feet and other parts of the body which is caused by inflammation of the lymph nodes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We found out that there are four or five other local kids that have it and are going to show up to the event,” Aguayo said. “Because of that the Kawasaki Disease Foundation has partnered up with us, and all our upcoming events, to bring awareness to Kawasaki’s disease.”
Colton has recovered and will be given the red carpet treatment on Saturday, arriving in a limousine as the guest of honor.
This weekend’s event is free with a $10 suggested donation which will go to the Kawasaki Disease Foundation. A PayPal account has been created where donations can be made to KDF or to Colton’s family.
“It means a little bit more now. That’s essentially why we did this,” Parrish said. “One, because we wanted to give people really good entertainment and support players who do it, and to support a foundational cause.”
Among the many bands and artists performing this weekend are Arthur Buezo playing savage folk at 4:30 p.m. Friday and Grimiss, a duo band performing a kind of rock blues at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Shane Thornton and The Black Cadillac Kings will be headlining at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
“The partnership between the Southern Oregon Blues Festival and the Kawasaki Disease Foundation is an exciting opportunity to bring attention to this important cause and help improve the lives of children and families affected by Kawasaki disease.
“Through music, education and community, the festival and the foundation aim to make a positive impact and support those in need,” Aguayo said.
Among the many vendors that will be present will be Relished Dog, Dragon Wagon, Walkabout Brewing Company and Wild Wines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.