Myrtle Creek's Music in the Park concert series announces its 2023 summer line up of music entertainment. The free concert series is in its 36th year and will be at 6-8:30 p.m. most Thursdays in July and August.
The music lineup for Myrtle Creek's Music in the Park released Friday, kicking off summer entertainment announcements for the county.
Music in the Park, coordinated by the Myrtle Creek-Tri-City Area Chamber of Commerce, is in its 36th year. Concerts are free to the public. Performances are held in Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek, at 6 p.m. most Thursday evenings in July and August.
The line up includes:
Opener July 6 — The Endeavors from Coos Bay, playing classic rock-a south coast style, R&B, reggae.
July 13 — Karaoke Contest hosted by Mikes Mobile DJ. Contest includes four age groups, with prizes awarded for the first three in each age group.
July 20 — Coleen and Company Review out of Roseburg, featuring dance music from motown, blues-rock, boogie-rock, R&B soul and rock-n-roll.
No performance July 27-29 during the Myrtle Creek Summer Festival.
Aug. 3 — Gretchen Owens & The Jake Brakes, from Glendale. Local country recording artist and her band present an “all country” performance.
Aug. 10 — The Eddy Ross Band of Roseburg playing classic country and rock.
August 17 — Midnight Roar of Roseburg, with many rock genres, including classic, blues, old and new, along with a sprinkle of country.
August 24 — Timberwolf of Coos Bay, plays cover good to dance to.
Closer, August 31 — TOB (That Other Band), a show band from Roseburg-Portland, wraps up the 2023 concert series with classic reggae, funk, pop, blues and more.
Free parking is available and dogs are welcome, if kept under control and cleaned up after. Lawn chairs or blankets are welcome to enjoy seating on the large green. Food vendors will be available both on and off site.
The Myrtle Creek Music in the Park concert series is supported by donations, grants and gifts.
For more information call 541-860-2037.
DD Bixby is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ddbixby@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7235.
