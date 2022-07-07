Douglas County’s original summer concert series will celebrate 35 years of free musical entertainment when the season opens Thursday.
According to sources, Music in the Park started as a discussion between Myrtle Creek city employee Charity Hays and former city administrator Joe Hannan. The two were discussing ways their town could recover from the recession in the 80s when Hays mentioned community band performances she remembered attending in her hometown of Millinocket, Maine.
Hannan liked the idea and a similar concert series was born in Myrtle Creek.
Articles announcement the first performances of Music in the Park were published in July 1987 in the Umpqua Free Press, now known as the Douglas County Mail. While the first 12 years were organized by Bill and Marilyn West, the series has always been presented by the Myrtle Creek-Tri City Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The idea behind the original Music in the Park concerts was a way to lift people’s spirits,” event organizer Ted Romas said. “After we slowly came out of another recession 30 years later and went dark for one summer because of COVID-19, Music in the Park continues to do just that for Myrtle Creek residents and all South Douglas County communities.”
The series specializes in finding live entertainment close to home. Romas said most groups don’t come any farther away than Grants Pass, Salem or the coast. The series has also been known to invite up-and-coming South County entertainers to perform during intermission.
Romas has been organizing the event for 16 years and says he has gotten a good feel for what series patrons are interested in seeing. Some of the more popular nights can see upwards of 300 locals, but Romas said more should take advantage of this free local event.
“The nice atmosphere and community environment on warm summer evenings, where pets are welcome if kept under control and cleaned up after, is a great draw for this long-running Myrtle Creek tradition,” he said.
All concerts are held from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday evenings at Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek, throughout July and August; a break will be taken on July 28 for the Myrtle Creek Summer Festival.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating, such as lawn chairs or blankets. Food vendors will have offerings available both on and off site.
The concert is free, thanks to the support of many local businesses and individuals. Romas said there has never been a dedicated budget for this series, it is held completely by donations.
“These businesses and private citizens are really what keeps Music in the Park going,” Romas said. “It is important to all of us to do this for our community.”
This year’s series will include blues, rock ‘n’ roll, Motown, country and more. The lineup includes acts that have graced the Music in the Park stage before and those that might have played in the area, but are new to the series.
That’s the mix Romas goes for, he said, the perfect blend of seen-before favorites and something new.
