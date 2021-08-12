Country musician Johnny Young will perform a solo concert beginning at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at the SunnySide Theater, 663 SE Jackson St., Roseburg.
According to his website, Young has a love of classic and 90s era country music which inspires his songwriting. He has been performing since the age of six, participating in a variety of bands before striking out on his own solo career.
Young has shared the stage with the likes of the Eli Young Band, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban and Pam Tillis, as well as performed at the Winter Olympics, on network television shows, and on a multitude of tours and festivals. His discography spanning over 20 years.
More info: johnnyyoungcountry.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.