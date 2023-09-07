National Dance Day on Sept. 16 Kyle Bailey For The News-Review Kyle Bailey News Director Author email Sep 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save National Dance Day is Sept. 16 and the Buckeroo Barn, located at 5051 NE Stephens St., Roseburg, is going to celebrate. A free community dance will be held starting at 6 p.m. and all ages are welcome. Casual clothing is welcome, no experience is needed and no partner is required.The evening will include:Free beginning square dance lesson at 6 p.m.Round dance demonstration at 7 p.m.Free root beer floats, at 7 p.m.Square dancing from 7:30-9:30 p.m.Dancing has been taking place at the Buckeroo Barn since 1952, with something happening almost every day.Lessons will be offered starting in October. Find out more by coming to the event or emailing buckaroosquaredance@gmail.com Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Bailey News Director Author email Follow Kyle Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS Street Utility Operator 1 Most Popular Troy Phelps implicated in deaths of missing women, per his attorney Roseburg whips Beaverton 50-18 in season football opener Afternoon on the fire line: A closer look at the Tyee Ridge Complex Ford's Pond transforms into family-friendly destination Construction company leaves trail of debt, complaints Special Sections Football Preview 2023 Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Tyee Ridge Complex fire update: Animals have returned home after evacuation Governor declares drought emergency in Douglas County US Open Results D.A. Davidson Enhances Food & Beverage Coverage with Brian Holland, Senior Research Analyst What's Up for Sept. 7
