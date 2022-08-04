The 26th season of Riverbend Live! closes Friday with a local artist showcase, featuring Neil Gregory Johnson.
The showcase is new this year, as series organizers usually look for more regional or national entertainment. This year’s lineup included performers from Portland, Washington D.C., Texas and beyond. Riverbend Live! gave local Winston-Dillard area youth a chance to shine with the annual play.
Johnson is a Roseburg-area musician who recently released his first full length album “Sad Songs For Stay At Home Dad.”
In a May interview with The News-Review, Johnson said each song is a snapshot of different moments in his life.
The album features songs that Johnson has written over the last decade and includes various community members.
“It was really cool to get the community together,” Johnson said. “I feel like we are a pretty closeknit scene here. It’s small but it’s mighty here in Roseburg. It was a real honor.”
Guests can get a bit of that small but mighty feel at 7 p.m. Friday at Riverbend Park at 235 Thompson Ave. in Winston. All Riverbend Live! entertainment is offered free of charge and lasts approximately two hours.
Food booths will be present, but guests are invited to bring their own picnics to these events. Guests are also encourages to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs. Pets and smoking are not allowed in the venue.
Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
