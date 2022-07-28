SALEM — The Oregon Arts Commission’s Artist Resilience Program awarded 485 artists throughout Oregon recovery grants ranging from $1,000-$5,000, including a total of $16,000 to nine Douglas County artists.
Summer Fry, Jessica Mathison, Joanne Ogle, Carol Ratliff, Heather Robbins-Hinton, Janna Roselund, Thomas Whiteside, Matt Wilson and Emily Wilson were the Douglas County recipients of grants from the partnership between the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. The partnership, which began with 2020’s Artist Relief Program, invests an additional $1.5 million in support for artists’ recovery from the pandemic, bringing the total investment to $2.75 million.
“We are incredibly grateful to Oregon Community Foundation and the Miller Foundation for their dedication to helping us sustain our artists through these difficult times,” said Brian Rogers, executive director of the Oregon Arts Commission. “In reaching Oregon’s artists, we know we are not only supporting these individuals financially, but also enabling them to continue their creative careers and enliven the cultural environments of Oregon.”
The purpose of the Artist Resilience Program is to provide funding to Oregon artists who have experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic due to loss of income, loss of opportunity or other unanticipated impacts to their artistic practice. The funding is intended to help sustain the artistic practice of professional artists.
A total of 600 eligible applications reporting close to $9.1 million in revenue loss were received. Artists from all but five Oregon counties applied; at least one award went to every county from which there were applications. An average of 80% of applications was funded from each of the state’s counties.
“In times of crisis, artists help us make sense of our world and stay connected to one another,” said Martha Richards, executive director of the Miller Foundation. “The Miller Foundation stands with Oregon artists in this difficult time because we recognize the critical roles they play in our communities and our lives – they are the foundation of our state’s arts ecosystem.”
The awarded artists represent a wide array of artistic disciplines including: literature; dance; music; theatre and performance art; visual arts; design arts; folk & traditional arts; and media arts.
Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review
