If you had told me six months ago that an alien abduction movie would be one of the most creative, well made and entertaining films of the summer, I probably would have laughed in your face.
With “Nope,” Jordan Peele (director of “Get Out,” “Us”) proves he has the talent to make a big blockbuster — and it holds up as one of the best films of the year so far.
“Nope” follows OJ Haywood, played by the terrific Daniel Kaluuya, who lives with his family in rural southern California raising horses for use in Hollywood filmmaking. They soon discover that something is haunting the hills surrounding them — so they decide to try and capture it on video in an attempt to sell the footage.
There’s so much more to “Nope” than that summary, but the film works best when the mystery remains unknown, hidden behind dark corners and bright clouds. Peele masterfully creates tension in every scene, with a deliberate and slow pace that sucks the audience into this slightly surreal and terrifically developed world.
The unusual characters involved in the story are the glue that holds the film together. As mentioned before, Daniel Kaluuya, who is proving to be one of the great actors of his generation, gives a wonderfully subdued and laid-back performance as OJ Haywood, the direct opposite of Keke Palmer, who is equally excellent as his sister, the bouncy, energetic Emerald Haywood.
Steven Yeun (another of the great actors of the 21st century) plays Ricky Park, a character whose inclusion seems to be a daring choice for a horror movie, as his story feels so separate to the main plot, yet his character is essential to understanding the message of the film.
“Nope” is about much more than aliens — it’s a story about Hollywood, and how it exploits everything around it. They exploit people of color, they exploit animals, and most of all, they exploit trauma — because the audience has a morbid fascination with it. As Ricky Park is forced to relive his traumatic past to make a living, the Heywoods try their best to capture a dangerous alien invasion on video. Not for science or personal safety, but for money and fame — because there’s an audience which demands the violence, the disturbance, the trauma.
The filmmaking in “Nope” also holds it a cut above most horror films of recent years, with the creative, searing imagery elevated by Hoyte Van Hoytema’s (known for “Her,” “Interstellar” and “Dunkirk”) stunning cinematography. The visual effects are excellent as well, especially for a medium-budget film.
While the film is strong throughout, the final act feels underwhelming. With such a near-perfect, slow-paced buildup, filled with mystery, tension, and excellent characters, the final confrontation feels flat and uninteresting in comparison. Thankfully, it still ends strong, thanks to the great payoffs and wonderfully written characters.
“Nope” feels like an anomaly – there are probably thousands of “aliens come to Earth” movies, but I don’t know if I’ve ever seen one quite like this. It’s endlessly creative and clearly meaningful, it feels like a truly singular vision, and Peele pulled it off. See it as soon as you can, because “Nope” is the movie of the summer.
