ROSEBURG
Umpqua Watersheds to host benefit concert on May 24
Umpqua Watersheds will host the first “Outback Event” of summer with a concert for AmeriCorps on May 24.
Lance Canales and the Flood will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. behind Old Soul Pizza, 525 SE Main St., Roseburg.
According to the press release, Lance Canales & The Flood are a roots-blues influenced Americana trio from California.
“Canales’ guttural vocals combine a hard-edged storytelling approach beneath a stripped down, foot-stomping, acoustic instrumentation. The Flood are made up of stand up bassist, Jake (Cobra) Finney and American Roots drummer (DB) Daniel Burt,” the press release said.
Local musician Neil Gregory Johnson will open the concert, starting at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Umpqua Watersheds office or at the door.
Information: kasey@umpquawatersheds.org.
MELROSE
Midnight Darlins to perform at Oran Mor
Local group Midnight Darlins will perform at Oran Mor in Melrose this Saturday.
Melissa Ruth and Johnny Leal, the husband and wife duo that form the group, are both local teachers. Leal teaches kindergarten through high school music for the Norht Douglas School District. Ruth is the band and choir director for the Sutherlin School District.
“We call our music Doo-Wop Twang — the space of blues, the teeth of country, the grit of rock ’n’ roll,” said Ruth.
Ruth is the primary songwriter and recently released her third studio album, titled Meteor, on March 1. According to Ruth, she wrote all the songs on the album, played guitar, concertina, keys and sang. She also produced the album. leal played rhythm, slide and lead guitars.
Midnight Darlins will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road. Social hour will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Cover charge is $7. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Information: 541-537-1031 or 928-600-8138.
ROSEBURG
Tell us your classic story for Graffiti Weekend
All classics have a story, and we’d love to hear yours.
The News-Review is looking to hear from local classic car/truck owners, vintage trailer owners and those who plan on participating in Graffiti Weekend activities. Stories and photos will be published in the annual Graffiti Weekend special section that will insert in The News-Review on July 9.
Stories should be up to 500 words and submitted to Special Sections Editor Erica Welch at ewelch@nrtoday.com or to The News Review ATTN: Erica Welch, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR 97470. Please include past and present photos of your classic car. Submission deadline is May 30.
Info: 541-957 4218 or ewelch@nrtoday.com.
