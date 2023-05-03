Oregon Community Foundation and Oregon Humanities, is accepting applications for the third round of the Fields Artist Fellowship, a significant fellowship program to support Oregon-based artists.
Four artists will be awarded two-year fellowships to advance their practice.
“As an individual artist, receiving these funds was huge in terms of interrupting and creating social change in my rural town,” said Crystal Meneses, who received one of the inaugural Fields fellowships in 2019. “It opened doors for me that would never and have never been open.”
Applications from Oregon artists will be considered from May 2 to June 15. More information on how to apply is now available on the Oregon Community Foundation website. A selection committee will review applications and award the fellowships by December 2023. The Fellowship term will be May 2024 through May 2026.
Each fellow will receive $150,000 throughout the two-year term. Eight finalists will also receive a one-time award of $10,000. Fellows also receive robust professional development, networking and community-building opportunities throughout the fellowship.
Artists of all mediums are encouraged to apply, including writers, filmmakers, visual artists, multimedia artists, culture bearers and performance artists. Eligibility requirements include the following:
● At least five years of professional practice in an artistic discipline or combination of disciplines.
● At least three years of residence in Oregon and the intent to reside in Oregon for the majority of the fellowship.
● Demonstrable evidence of artistic practice that can engage with community groups and organizations and/or address community concerns.
Proposals must be submitted by midnight June 15. The application portal and full request for proposals can be found at oregoncf.org.
Oregon Community Foundation, in partnership with Oregon Humanities, will administer the program and convene gatherings for the fellows. All funding is provided by the Fred W. Fields Fund of Oregon Community Foundation.
“It is an honor to recognize the power that a single artist can have in their community through this program,” said Jerry Tischleder, senior program officer for Arts and Culture at Oregon Community Foundation. “The Fields Artist Fellowship provides significant resources, but also provides peer connection and personalized support. We look forward to adding another cohort of individuals into this growing network across Oregon.”
