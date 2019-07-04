Oran Mor Artisan Mead, a small batch meadery located at 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg, will host a variety of entertainment in July.
On Wednesday, July 10, Northern California folk/Americana trio The Real Sarahs will perform. The group, made up of three women named Sarah, weaves multiple genres, including folk, jazz, blues, bluegrass and country into their music. A social hour will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. and The Real Sarahs will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Cover charge is $10.
The New World String Project will perform on Saturday, July 20. Described as “extraordinary instruments and heartwarming music rooted in the Nordic, Celtic, and American folk traditions,” the four person band will perform at 7 p.m., with a social hour held before. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets are available at While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg and at the meadery.
On Sunday, July 28, the sounds of Motown, rock and blues will return to Oran Mor when local group Coleen and Co. Review take the stage at 3 p.m. A social hour will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Cover charge is $10.
Rounding out the month is guitarist Richard Smith. Praised as being one of the world’s best guitarist, Smith will perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. Social hour will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Food and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase during each event. Reservations recommended.
Information: 541-537-1031 or 928-600-8138.
