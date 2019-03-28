March Madness is upon us (go Ducks) and in honor of our nation’s most beloved tradition, let’s take a look back at 19-year-old network television teen drama “The OC.”
The show obviously has some of the most perfect characters of all time, but which is the best? However to decide? With a bracket, of course. March Madness! Pay the players!
(I used the top 32 characters because I don’t think anyone needs to know where “Ham Guy” falls in the ranking)
West
#1 Sandy Cohen vs. #8 Rachel Hoffman: This one seems fairly simple — a top-tier TV dad versus the lawyer who convinced him to sell out and go corporate. And it is. Sandy wins in a blowout, people change the channel and we all forget how Rachel went from unsuccessfully hitting on Sandy to being turned down by an unemployed Jimmy Cooper in back to back episodes.
#4 Taylor Townsend vs. #5 Kevin Volchok: Taylor Townsend went from trying to get in between Orange County’s top teen couple, Seth and Summer, to somehow dating reformed smoker Ryan? And Volchok, who I’m pretty sure is played by the bad guy from “Never Back Down,” is just a weird angry surfer.
We don’t like either of them, really, but Taylor squeaks one out here because Volchok’s torso is too long and stubby legs don’t help on the court.
#3 Caleb Nichol vs. #6 Zach Stevens: Caleb is Kirsten’s dad, a very rich old man who is also very stoic and threatening. Zach Stevens is a snake who bails on creating a comic with Seth because he wants to date Summer. Caleb wins. Go away Zach.
#2 Marissa Cooper vs. #7 Oliver Trask: Marissa is the Christian Laettner of the show — she has a successful first few seasons, is intensely hated by fans and eventually her career comes to an abrupt end. She also somehow finds herself on the Dream Team (Seth-Summer-Ryan) and contributes next to nothing.
Oliver, on the other hand, is the most villainous person in the history of television.
This one is looking like a blowout, but Oliver has a trick up his sleeve, telling Marissa his fake girlfriend, Natalie, bailed on plans to visit Palm Springs. Marissa rushes off the court to console him, leaving a shooter wide open in the corner.
That three sparks a huge run and Marissa simply doesn’t have the wherewithal to respond. Oliver wins. Gus Johnson goes nuts — Gus Johnson is still allowed to announce these games — and Marissa goes back home to yell at her mom and, probably, also Ryan.
Midwest
#1 Summer Roberts vs. #8 Dr. Kim: Summer is a delight. Dr. Kim, the dean of Harbor High, is mean to Ryan and also just like lets damaged teens with tragically oversized blazers (Oliver) into her school? Bye Dr. Kim.
#4 Johnny Harper vs. #5 Hailey Nichol: Johnny gets a bad go of things, really. There’s nothing actually wrong or particularly annoying about him, but he’s also Marissa’s like sixth sad boi pet project and by this point it’s not cute anymore. Hailey wins, but nobody really feels good about it.
#3 Luke Ward vs. #6 Holly Fischer: Fitting that these two meet up in the first round, just like the met up in Tijuana and broke Marissa’s heart, which kind of ruled. But while Holly fades into the background, Luke goes through one of the most perplexing character arcs and we have to reward him for that. Luke wins.
#2 Anna Stern vs. #7 Frank Atwood: Frank is Ryan’s alcoholic absentee father who gets way too involved in the later seasons, and Anna is an angel. Easy call here.
South
#1 Ryan Atwood vs. #8 Dawn Atwood: Ryan’s mother almost makes a comeback in season 1, but instead she gets drunk at Casino Night and fumbles the bag that Ryan has fully secured. So Ryan walks away with this one, even though by season 4 he’s dressing almost exclusively in pastel polo shirts.
#4 Theresa Diaz vs. #5 Alex Kelly: Theresa is Ryan’s old friend from home (who might be hiding a baby from Ryan but we won’t get into that), and Alex is the “punk” girl Marissa kind of dates for like three episodes. They’re both fine, but we like Theresa because she keeps just showing up and we love consistency.
#3 Jimmy Cooper vs. #6 Che: To be honest I kind of ran out of characters here and Jimmy obviously wins because he’s Marissa’s dad or whatever, but it’s also just a reminder that Chris Pratt was on “The OC” and played a naked man with a guitar named Che. So maybe just remember that and thank executive producer McG next time you watch “Jurassic Park.”
#2 Julie Cooper vs #6 Lindsay Gardner: Again we have a throwaway character from when the show was trying to make the parents more interesting, and we will not stand for it. Julie is a star and she has no problem dismantling the likes of Lindsay Gardner.
East
#1 Seth Cohen vs. #8 Matt Ramsey: Do I really remember who Matt Ramsey is? Nope. Do we love Seth Cohen? Yes. He breaks the tournament record for biggest margin of victory here and they have to have a running clock in the second half.
#4 Kaitlin Cooper (part 1) vs. #5 Kaitlin Cooper (part 2): Kaitlin is played by two different actresses, and since the first one mostly just gets to complain about her pony, China, we have to go with Kaitlin #2 here in the minor upset.
#3 Kirsten Cohen vs. #6 Veronica Townsend: Veronica Townsend is a sports agent, which is cool, and voted to keep Marissa out of the fancy private high school, which is also cool. She’s also Taylor Townsend’s mother (meh). But Kirsten is a saint and is able to put up with all the shenanigans Sandy, Seth and Ryan can come up with. She wins.
#2 Trey Atwood vs. Sadie Campbell: Trey also had two separate actors play him, I think, but the second one is the only one that matters because the second Trey gets shot in slow motion while “Hide and Seek” by Imogen Heap plays in the background and Ryan looks on in shock and Marissa probably does some self-sabotaging or something, but either way it is a 10/10 television moment and, possibly, the peak of human artistic accomplishment.
Idk who Sadie Campbell is (Trey wins).
Next week: The Sweet 16. Send in a completed bracket before April 4, and if it is perfect you will receive one (1) American dollar.
