Oregon traditional artists interested in the Traditional Arts Recovery Program have until 5 p.m. Aug. 31 to submit their self nominations to eafanado@uoregon.edu.
The Traditional Arts Recovery Program will provide $5,000 stipends to 15 Oregon traditional artists for the creation of new work. Eligible artists will use a range of art forms to represent and express Oregon’s diverse ethnic, sacred, occupational and regional cultural arts.
This program does not have an open application. It is a two-phase program that begins with a nomination process with limited eligibility requirements. A list of eligibility guidelines can be found at bit.ly/3iCXyPF.
The Traditional Arts Recovery Program is administered by the Oregon Folklife Network, in partnership with the Oregon Arts Commission, with National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.