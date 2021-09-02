The Oregon Farm Bureau invites the public submit agriculture photos for a chance to be featured in the 2022 Oregon's Bounty calendar. Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 15. There are no limit to the number of photos that can be submitted.
Horizontal-format, high-resolution images, both close-ups and panoramic views, are needed of all types of agricultural scenes in all seasons. Subject ideas can include fruit, vegetables, flowers, field crops, farm animals, planting, harvesting, portraits of farm and ranch families, u-picks, farm stands and farmland in all seasons.
Submission instructions, photo specifications, contest rules and examples of previous calendars are available at oregonfb.org/calendar. Photos up to 10mb in size can be emailed to annemarie@oregonfb.org. Options for uploading larger photos is available at the above website.
Information: Anne Marie Moss, annemarie@oregonfb.org or 503-399-1701.
