The Oregon Farm Bureau invites the public submit agriculture photos for the 2021 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar.
Horizontal-format, high-resolution images, both close-ups and panoramic views, are needed of all types of agricultural scenes in all seasons. Subject ideas can include fruit, vegetables, flowers, field crops, farm animals, planting, harvesting, portraits of farm and ranch families, u-picks, farm stands and farmland in all seasons.
Selected photographers will receive a photo credit in the 2021 calendar, which is mailed to 64,000 families across the state, along with copies of the calendar.
Photographers will be contacted by early December to announce whether their photos were selected or not. Everyone who submits a photo will receive a complimentary calendar.
The deadline is Sept. 15. Digital images must be in high-resolution, 300 DPI format or higher sizes of at least 8.5” x 11,” otherwise photos will be too grainy when enlarged. Photos must be submitted in .jpg format. Horizontal-format photos work best for the calendar layout. Photos of people may require a signed photo release form. No limit exists for the number of photos submitted.
Submit your images in one of three ways: email photos to: annemarie@oregonfb.org, (Note that OFB’s email server has a file size limit of 10mb. Photos may need to be sent individually); upload photos to OFB’s dropbox at spaces.hightail.com/uplink/OregonFarmBureau; mail a thumb drive, disc or printed photos to OFB, attn.: Anne Marie Moss, 1320 Capitol St. NE, Suite 200, Salem, OR 97301. Materials will not be returned.
Find detailed photo specifications, contest rules, and a link to the 2020 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar at www.oregonfb.org/calendar. Photographers do not need to be Farm Bureau members to participate.
Information: Anne Marie Moss, OFB Communications Director, at annemarie@oregonfb.org or 503.399.1701, ext. 313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.