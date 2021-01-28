Statewide letter exchange program
Oregon Humanities, a statewide organization that brings people together to talk, listen, and learn from one another, invites all Oregonians to participate in a letter-exchange project called Dear Stranger.
“The aim of Dear Stranger is to create shared understanding among Oregonians with different backgrounds, experiences, and beliefs. The premise is simple: Write a letter, get a letter and make a new connection,” the press release said.
This winter’s prompt for writers is about food: “How has your relationship with food—what you eat and how you get it—changed over the past year? What is a favorite meal of yours, and when is your first memory of that meal?”
Prompts and instructions for participation are available at oregonhumanities.org. Letters are swapped anonymously and each person receives a letter from the person who received the one they wrote. If participants would then like to reply, they can do so through Oregon Humanities.
Letters should be addressed to Oregon Humanities, Attn: Dear Stranger, 921 SW Washington St., Suite 150, Portland, Oregon, 97205. Oregon Humanities will exchange letters mailed by Feb. 28.
