The Oregon State Fair has announced seven performances for this year's fair, held Aug. 26-Sept. 5.
The all-stair lineup includes:
Monday, Aug. 29 — Rascal Flatts lead singer, Gary LeVox
Tuesday, Aug. 30 — Grammy Award-winning reggae artist Shaggy
Wednesday, Aug. 31 — Dove Award-winning faith and worship leaders Bethel Music
Thursday, Sept 1 — Pioneering R&B girl group TLC
Friday, Sept. 2 — Country music superstar Scotty McCreery
Saturday, Sept. 3 — Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Beach Boys
Monday, Sept. 5 — Best-selling hip hop artist Nelly
Oregon State Fair e-mail subscribers will have the first chance to purchase concert tickets, fair admission, carnival rides and Fair Life tickets starting at 10 a.m. Thursday; tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.
Reserved concert tickets start at $40 and include fair admission. Premium tickets, called VIPPlus Suite Seats, which include free parking, souvenir lanyard, priority entrance, special food services and beverage bar and reserved seat in the premium section cost $100 each.
Each concert does offer a limited amount of free seats on a first-come first-serve basis for fair guests.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
