Umpqua Actors Community Theatre President Marty Follose examines blueprints as members of the Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission discuss the plans to expand the Betty Long Unruh Theater just outside of the main stage Wednesday.
Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission moved Wednesday to send a recommendation along to Roseburg City Council for preliminary approval to expand Roseburg's live theater building.
Prior to the motion, commission members toured the Betty Long Unruh Theatre Wednesday to get an early picture of how Umpqua Actors Community Theatre hopes to expand.
UACT leases the building, located at 1614 West Harvard Avenue, from the city of Roseburg.
The local theater organization received a $2 million donation and plans to expand and renovate its current home with the funding, in addition to future fundraising, according to the city memo included in the parks commission agenda.
A basic drawing by Paul L. Bentley Architecture included in the commission's agenda shows a proposed addition of 2857-square-feet to the south and a new entry patio of 1,016-square-feet to the west.
"They reached out to the city, wanting to have permission to expand their footprint," said Roseburg Public Works Director Dawn Easley at the meeting, which was streamed live on Facebook. "So that's why we went to visit the site today to get a visual of what they wanted to do. UACT basically wanted a nodding of the head or approval from the parks commission to move forward with exploring what they can do with the theater building as a remodel project.
"Staff would love for them to have this opportunity."
Easleysaid the recommendation to city council included the understanding that this was only step one and UACT would still involve the city as its plans and designs unfold.
UACT leadership declined to elaborate on what was included in the public meeting.
"We are not ready to talk about an expansion just yet. We are still waiting for approval from the city to expand the footprint of the building. Once theUACTboard gets the approval, we can start to talk about what the remodel will look like and have plans drawn up. At this point, we are only in the beginning stages. That is the only information I am able to give you right now," wrote Melody Schwegel, UACT Executive Director.
The tour and commission's subsequent motion to recommend it to city council puts UACTs request one step closer to exploring its options.
The commission’s recommendation for preliminary approval could come before Roseburg City Council as soon as May 22, according to City Communications Specialist Suzanne Hurt.
DD Bixby is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ddbixby@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7235.
