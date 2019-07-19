While he might be a familiar face at the Nichols Band Shell, Tuesday's Music on the Half Shell concert will be saxophonist Patrick Lamb's first time as a headliner.
Inducted as one of the youngest members of the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2012, Lamb is known as the "saxophonist to the stars." He has played with the likes of Tommy Krieger of The Doors, Tommy Thayer of Kiss, Don Felder of The Eagles, Gino Vannelli, Alice Cooper, Smokey Robinson and Diane Schuur.
Lamb has recently broke out as a solo artist and is on a demanding tour schedule that takes him all over Oregon and Washington. He has released six studio albums, the latest of which was released in 2018. Entitled "Soul Ties," the album includes Grammy-winning and all-star performers.
When not performing, Lamb is an active member of the Portland community. He was awarded the Independent Spirit Award by the City of Portland and the Hero Award by Children’s Cancer Association. According to his website, Lamb has performed for numerous fundraisers to raise awareness about the loss of funding for the arts in public schools and has been involved with major civic efforts to raise money for the America Diabetes Association, the Oregon Food Bank, the American Cancer Society, the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, The Christie School, and the ALS Association of Oregon and SW Washington.
Lamb and his band will take the stage at 7 p.m. Guests are welcome to begin claiming spots at 5 a.m. Tuesday on a first-come, first-served basis. Blankets can be placed on the hill and near the stage. Chairs are welcome at the top of the hill and on the perimeter.
All Music on the Half Shell concerts are family-friendly, free, and have food and beverage vendors.
Nearby parking is limited, encompassing spots at the park, at Legion Field and in the paved lots at the softball field. Cyclists are welcome to use the bike corral, which will be manned for free by a local youth group.
