Each member of the seven teams competing in the Peace at Home Dance Competition has their own reason for participating.
For some, like Rick and Lynn Long, it’s the love of dance.
For others, like Jessica Hansen and Kendall Scott, it’s the cause.
For dancers like Candi Gaedecke and Ashli Vanlandingham, it’s personal.
Over the last decade, Peace at Home — formerly known as Battered Persons’ Advocacy — has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through its annual dance competition. The funds have supported a variety of local projects all-encompassing family violence, sexual assault, stalking and/or human trafficking awareness and prevention.
“It is such a worthy cause. Something so worthwhile to sponsor and to help raise money for,” Lynn Long said. “And I love dancing. I absolutely love dancing.”
This year, despite the frequent changes in regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will still go on. However, because of the regulations it has to meet, the competition looks a bit different. Teams are limited to four members and guests are encouraged to organize small watch party gatherings since the competition cannot be held in person.
Those who host watch parties can share videos or photos of their party to Peace at Home’s social media accounts to be entered to win a variety of prizes from local businesses.
The program will premiere on 541radio.com at 6 p.m. Saturday. Viewers can eight dances from seven team from the comfort of their own homes. Routines range from line dancing, disco, hip hop, Latin dancing, swing and contemporary. Three of the dances might be familiar to anyone who has attended in the past, but the other five are brand new this year.
Dancers can win prizes based off of four different categories: best dancer from each team, best group performance, the fundraiser rock star award and People’s Choice Award, which will go to whoever receives the most votes from viewers.
Dancers are a mix of experience level and ages. Some, like Summer Fry and Teresa De La Cruz, have participated nearly since the event began. Others, like Susanna Stinson, Pierce James and Ryan Stinson, bring a variety of experience even though they are brand new to the competition.
Each has their own reason for participating. For Gaedecke, who dances on one team and is a coach for another, it’s about personal healing.
“It’s a way for me to give back,” Gaedecke said. “I’m a survivor of domestic violence and this is a way for me to give back and to heal, both personally and to help heal others. It creates awareness and makes it easier for me to talk to people who have friends who have been there or have been in that situation themselves.”
Vanlandingham, Gaedecke’s teammate, also wants to help spread awareness. The competition pushes her out of her comfort zone, but it is all for a great cause.
“I think it is a great organization. I love the people here, they are very welcoming and they do a lot of great things in our community that I am proud of,” Vanlandingham said. “I also dance as a form of therapy, it has helped me come out of my shell as a person. I grew up in a domestically violent household, so it is important to me to help other people in that situation.”
Viewers can donate throughout the competition by texting PEACEATHOME to 243725. The response will include a link where you can make your donations, as well as indicate your favorite team and dancer by including their name after the donor’s last name. Donations can also be made at peaceathome.com. This year, dancers hope to raise $70,000, all of which will continue to stay local.
“I’m just so thankful that we have been able to raise the money so we can help everyone and keep it all local. Peace at Home has grown so much, partly because of this competition,” Gaedecke said. “I’m pretty excited and happy about all we have done. It makes me proud.”
