Phil Overbeck at Henry Estate Winery Oct. 15

Oct 5, 2022

Ogden, Utah comedian Phil Overbeck will perform 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua.

According to the Facebook event, Overbeck "mixes styles between long drawn out delivery to quick silly punches. He draws material from his life, his imagination and world events."

Purchase tickets and find out more at bit.ly/3Sxjzih.

Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review.
