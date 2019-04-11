Pianist John Nilsen will host a solo concert at 4 p.m., Saturday, April 14 at the Tri City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Myrtle Creek.
The show will included fold, jazz and classical compositions combined with some boogie-woogie. Cost is a $10 per person donation.
Nilsen is about to release his 20th CD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.