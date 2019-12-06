The new holiday play at Umpqua Actors Community Theatre is like a white elephant gift exchange: you never know what gag is coming next and whether it is going to be naughty or nice.
This show-within-a-show begins on a gaslit Victorian stage. An actor in Dickensian garb appears in the gloom to recite the opening lines of “A Christmas Carol,” determined to give his audience a faithful interpretation of the well-worn tale.
“Marley was dead, to begin with,” declares the actor, identified only as Bob (Bob Moreland). “There is no doubt whatever about that.”
What is in doubt, however, is the fate of Bob’s intended Dickens production, which is derailed at its inception by Bob’s fellow trouper, Doug (Doug Pieschel), who has had enough of this humbuggery.
Doug’s reluctance is seconded by the third member of their troupe, Gary (Gary Gohman), who helps persuade Bob to subject his beloved Dickens to a buffeting from every holiday trope known to Western civilization.
Scrooge and Marley subsequently share the stage with the likes of Charlie Brown, The Grinch, Clarence Odbody, and that elf with the weird tooth fetish from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” – in short, with “Every Christmas Story Ever Told … (and Then Some!)”
It is a heavy load for any story to sustain, but scriptwriters Michael Carleton, Jim FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez manage to hold most of the pieces together, thanks in large part to the efforts of this veteran UACT cast and crew, led by Director Melody Schwegel.
Physical comedy presents little problem for this gang, which is a good thing considering the number of pratfalls they are expected to take over the course of the show.
Pieschel bounces around in a billowing Frosty the Snowman suit, Moreland wrestles an inflatable shark, and Gohman bobs about wildly in a spot-on impression of Charlie-in-the-Box from the Island of Misfit Toys.
“Nobody wants a Charlie-in-the-Box,” laments Gohman’s nasal-voiced character. “And they don’t want all the other wonderful toys that end up here either: the Chocolate-Covered Lead Soldiers, the Crying Game Barbie, the Pee-Wee Herman Pull-Toy …”
Pop culture references abound, as we might expect, though some are a bit dated by today’s hyper-hashtagged standards (time to exit stage left, Puff Daddy).
Most importantly, we are finally given some explanation for that oldest and most insoluble of mysteries: Do people actually eat fruitcake loaves or merely burn them with the other yule logs?
“Fruitcakes are kinda like the polka,” opines Doug. “A lot of people like ‘em, but very few are willing to admit it.”
What starts as an amusing sidenote about fruitcakes eventually spins off into a Dating Game parody and then a convoluted philosophical debate on the Santa Claus Question.
It is comic devices such as these that sometimes linger on stage past their expiration date. Like months-old Christmas trees, the writers keep ornamenting them with quips and cracks long after they should have been consigned to the compost pile.
However, most of the play moves briskly enough to keep things festively entertaining. For that, we can thank the herculean efforts of the actors, who don and doff dozens of costumes, change characters almost as often, and even sing and dance.
The production also benefits from crowd participation gags and some charming audio cameos from other veteran UACT contributors.
If, like Bob, you favor syrupy sentimentality to farce and spontaneity, then this play may not be your cup of egg nog.
On the other hand, if you have always wanted to watch three middle-aged men prance around the stage in pink tutus, you may want to clear your Christmas calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.