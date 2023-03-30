‘Billions and Billions,” an exhibit by Portland artist Jonathan Barcan, will be on display at Umpqua Community College beginning Monday.
Inspired by a lecture by modern philospher Alan Watts, the core meaning of this exhibit is an “evaluation of the collective human consciousness and its relationship with physical reality and the universe.” Each monoprint merges figurative and abstract elements to capture what Barcan calls “existing without memory.”
Each piece combines various printmaking techniques, overlaying etchings of anatomical images, illustrations and sentences. According to Barcan’s website, the series “utilizes multiple plate printing processes that enable a spontaneous quilting approach of assembly on the printing press bed in order to compose one large bleed print from as many as 50 smaller etched plates.”
The final image is a singular patchwork image expressing “a sense of synergy.”
“I find that arranging larger compositions from a collection of smaller pieces allows for a creative improvisation,” Barcan said in a press release, “which helps to push even further how the idea of ‘drawing’ can be incorporated into today’s printmaking practice.”
Based in Portland, Barcan is a mixed media artist and printmaker. His exhibitions have been held throughout the world, from Florence, Italy to Beijing China and now Roseburg.
“Billions and Billions” will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from April 3 until May 3. The Art Gallery can be found in the Whipple Fine Arts Building on the UCC campus, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Admission is free.
Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review.
