The Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge is offering a unique opportunity to try some unique twists on a traditional cocktail and raise money for children in our area with the first Battle of the Best Bloody Mary Challenge.
Since the moment the idea was pitched, organizers have been told at every turn that this event just wouldn’t work.
Except, it is.
Walker Kauhn, a long standing Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge member and former exalted ruler, pitched the idea only to be told it would never work. But lodge esquire Michael Francis felt this was definitely an event they could do and met Kauhn in the parking lot that night to tell him just that.
With the help of five other Myrtle Creek residents, the event has taken shape into something Francis and the others hope to begin hosting annually.
“It’s never been done before, so we’re testing the waters,” Francis said. “We figure it was something new, something for the community to try out that’s different. It’s going to do the community good and it’s going to do kids good.”
On Sept. 10, nine teams will compete for the title of Best Bloody Mary Champion and a $500 cash prize. These bartending teams hail from Canyon Creek Tavern, Country Club Tavern, 99 Tavern, Roseburg Elks Lodge, Urban Blendz, Shamrocks Cocktail Bar, Workman’s Bar & Smokehouse, Fermented and Kelly’s Cozy Corner. Guests with enough tasting tickets will be able to test each teams offerings, which will then be judged by three judges.
The event will take up much of Myrtle Creek’s Millsite Park, with the tasting area fenced off so only eligible guests can enter. Security personnel will be checking identifications and bags before allowing entry into the tasting area. Live entertainment provided by two separate bands will be held throughout the day.
Tickets are available for either $30 for a VIP package or $10 for what organizer have dubbed the “designated driver’s package.” Tickets can be purchased from any of the participating businesses as well as online: facebook.com/TheBestBloodyMary.
The VIP package, which goes up to $35 the day of the event, includes five tasting tickets, two raffle tickets, a souvenir cup and two people’s choice award tickets. The designated driver package includes a souvenir cup, three soda or water tickets, a raffle ticket and a food ticket.
Additional raffle, tasting and people’s choice tickets will be available to purchase at the event. Fundraising opportunities will be held throughout the night, with proceeds benefitting children in need of scholarships, local Special Olympic competitors and the Clothe-a-Child program.
“We are crossing our fingers. We originally only planned for 50 people. But I’ve been out there in the community and, you know, we’re probably going to at least have 150-200 people,” Francis said. “We should have a good turnout which is for the community, which is for kids.”
The Battle of the Best Bloody Mary Challenge will be held 12:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. The event is open to the community, though guests must be 21 and over to taste.
An open-air craft market, which includes almost 15 vendors, three food trucks and an area for kids to play, will also be open to the community from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
“We are so lucky to have the community that we do. We really, really are,” Francis said of the effort put in to creating this event. “I’m from California; I’ve been here going on 12 years now. And I love this little community. I really, really do.”
