Drive-in movies will return to the Douglas County Museum starting Saturday.
Dubbed “Wheels ‘n Reels,” Douglas County residents will have two opportunities to watch family friendly movies in the museum's back parking lot.
Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" will show Saturday. Dreamwork's "The Croods: A New Age" will show Saturday, Aug. 21.
Gates open at 7 p.m. both nights, with the movies beginning at dusk.
More info: 541-957-7007.
