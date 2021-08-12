The Douglas County Youth Orchestra is currently registering new students for in-person instructions beginning fall 2021.
Under the direction of Dr. Mark Rockwood, Assistant Director Taylor Siling and Cello Instructor Kathryn Brunhaver, practices are held on Tuesdays in Roseburg from September through May. Students receive a balanced musical education, which includes note reading, musical theory and history and improvisation.
Registration forms can be found at dcyomusic.org/enroll-now. Completed registration forms should be mailed to Douglas County Youth Orchestra, PO Box 241, Roseburg, OR 97470.
Need-based financial assistance is available.
Douglas County Youth Orchestra also offers free private lessons to students under the age of 21.
