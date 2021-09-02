Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra classes start Sept. 9. Registration is still open.
Fees are $90 per student or $240 for a family of three or more.
UVYO teaches weekly music classes on such instruments as violin, viola, cello and string bass to new an experienced musicians of all levels. Rehearsals are held at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoons at the First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Registration forms can be found at umpquavalleyyo.org. Completed forms and payment can be mailed to UVYO, PO Box 549 Roseburg, OR 97470.
More info: Kristin Parks, 541-643-5035.
