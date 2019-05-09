Christiane Cegavske, a 1989 graduate of Roseburg High School, was recently awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship.
According to the website, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation was established in 1925 by United States Senator Simon Guggenheim and his wife “as a memorial to a son who died April 26, 1922. The Foundation offers Fellowships to further the development of scholars and artists by assisting them to engage in research in any field of knowledge and creation in any of the arts, under the freest possible conditions and irrespective of race, color, or creed.
The Foundation receives approximately 3,000 applications each year. Although no one who applies is guaranteed success in the competition, there is no prescreening: all applications are reviewed. Approximately 175 Fellowships are awarded each year.”
Cegavske was one of 168 scholars, artists and writers chosen last month by the foundation’s Board of Trustees.
Cegavske grew up in Roseburg before attending San Francisco Art Institute. She studied study painting and animation and eventually earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting. She is best known for her 2005 award-winning stop-motion animated feature film “Blood Tea and Red String.”
According to the foundation website, “this film has had 47 official screenings in festivals, theaters, and galleries in 14 cities across the United States and Canada and in more than 20 additional countries. It has received excellent reviews in the press, including The New York Times, The New York Post, and Variety.”
Cegavske is currently in her fifth year as an Assistant Professor in the Animation Department at Kansas City Art Institute. She recently completed a new collection of paintings and sculpture, which were shown at Art Queen Gallery in Joshua Tree, California, and is working on another body of sculptures and paintings for her July 2020 show at Lisa Derrick Fine Arts in Los Angeles, California.
