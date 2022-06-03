Dylan Lowe, a Roseburg High School senior, is attempting to put his best foot forward as one of 250 high school students nationwide competing in the 2022 Vans Custom Culture Art Contest.
RHS art teacher Nathan Eckman nominated Lowe from all of his art students to participate in the competition.
“It was pretty fun. I don’t think Eckman wanted to tell the whole class at first, but when I finished the first pair, he announced it,” Lowe said. “Him choosing me meant a lot because I’ve known him for four years and he’s been a really good teacher. He knew that this is something I’d be into.”
Rowe has been a student of Eckman’s for four years, but he has been interested in art for most of his life and has taken classes since the beginning of the fifth grade. Most of his work has revolved around school assignments, but this contest gave him the opportunity to express himself in new ways.
It isn’t Rowe’s first artwork revolving around shoes. His entire AP portfolio, a culmination of all he has learned as a senior art student, revolved around putting shoes on statues.
“Eckman kind of has an obsession with shoes,” Lowe joked. “So it was a fun opportunity to honor him.”
The contest required themes for his designs and provided two sets of Vans shoes for him to customize. One pair had to follow the theme of hometown pride. Lowe’s design included a river theme, complete with salmon, as well as honoring some of the businesses around town such as Old Soul Pizza and Dutch Bros. Coffee.
Lowe has only lived in Douglas County for about six years, so he started his month-long customization project by asking family and friends what they felt really encompassed the area.
“I don’t really have a feel for Roseburg yet, so I got some inspiration from family members that have lived here most their life,” he said. “I got the idea of the water theme because of the Umpqua River and I added other unique areas like you’d find downtown.”
The other pair had to honor Paul Van Doren, the founder of Vans shoes. Lowe said he didn’t know much about Doren and had to look him up online in order to put together his design. Since Doren seems to wear a lot of Hawaiian shirts, Lowe chose to incorporate it into his design.
He’d never worked with shoes as a medium before, so there was some trial and error when it came to finding the correct markers to use. He said shoes bleed a lot more than paper or canvas, so he had to work in more minute detail than what he was used to. He had to find unique ways to cover up any mistakes, since all designs were permanent.
Lowe will graduate on Saturday and isn’t sure if he will fully dedicate himself specifically to art, but any future plans will have some sort of art to it. Even construction can be a form of art, he said.
He plans to attend Umpqua Community College to complete his basic education requirements before moving onto a university, hopefully one with a good art program.
Until then, Lowe will continue to customize shoes. He has already completed a few requests from friends and family and is working with a friend to put together an Etsy page he hopes to have up this summer. He plans to take requests as well as sell his own designs.
Lowe isn’t sure when he will hear about the contest’s results, but the opportunity helped him find a niche he didn’t know he was looking for.
“The whole shoe design thing was new to me before the contest. I had no idea that drawing on shoes would be something I enjoy, but I really like it,” he said. “I really like how creative I can be. It’s different than just pencil and paper. These can actually be worn and not just stuck to the wall. It’s really cool how they can be used to express yourself. It will be really fun to customize even more.”
