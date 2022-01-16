RIDDLE — Five authors from around the county were featured Thursday in the first-ever author symposium hosted by the Riddle City Library.
“We found that we had quite a few local authors and we really wanted to feature them. So I thought it would be kind of fun to put something together like this,” said Rita Radford, Riddle City Library director of library services. “It just kept growing and now we have five authors and there’s more in the wings, waiting, so we think we might even do it again.”
In front of a nearly packed audience, Caren Hahn, Katelyn Buxton, Peggy Sue Miller, Roseanne McDonald and Carole Nielson shared their books and the stories of how they became writers. Each was suggested by a library patron or volunteer.
Buxton was the first author to present. She published her first book “What Is and Could Be” last year. She wrote the nearly 200-page book while attending her first year of college, working part-time and volunteering in her spare time. She pieced the book together on her lunch break, morning commutes or any spare moments she could “scrape together.”
“’What Is and Could Be’ is unlike anything I had ever written before. It was my love letter to many of the classic books that have changed and inspired me,” Buxton said. “I had written this story without ever intending to show it to anyone else, but now that it was finished I realized that I wanted the world to meet Timothy Wright.”
Former Days Creek schoolteacher McDonald shared how she came up with the idea for her children’s book “From a Tree to a Chair.” It came to her while spending fire season from a lookout tower in the Tiller area.
“I’m watching this bird’s eye view of these men logging and I got the idea for the book,” McDonald said. “I ran all the way down the stairs and asked (one of the loggers) ‘can I interview one of you?’ And it just started from there.”
It took a few years for the book to be completed, but McDonald released the fully illustrated journey from tree to hand crafted chairs in 2019. The chairs featured in the book are actually made by her nephew, who owns Urban Lumber Company in Eugene, and can be found at the Crater Lake lodge.
Miller never thought she’d be a writer. She didn’t do well in school, she said. In fact, she “failed twice before the third grade.”
“So you can’t imagine my reaction when God asked me to write,” Miller said. “That was a big surprise. Frankly, it made me a little mad so I fought God on it for years and years but as you might guess, that didn’t turn out very well.”
It did, however, turn out rather well for Miller. She’s published five books since 2017. God and faith are leitmotifs throughout both her His Eyes and Ashes series’.
Nielson grew up in Southern Oregon with “plenty of old timer’s tales” to listen to. In adulthood, her fascination in those tales drove her to research and submit articles on her findings to magazines such as “Wild West Magazine.” She presented three books during Thursday’s event, which she completed in the last two years, each containing numerous stories about varying Oregon subjects.
”As you read through her narratives, two things become abundantly clear,” Radford said while introducing Nielson. “Oregon had it’s share of frontier drama and Carole provides a satisfying taste of it within the several books she has published.
“Tales of the Oregon Country,” “Five Bucks for a Quarter” and “Notorious Women of the Wild West” are available at various small book stores throughout Southern Oregon.
Caren Hahn, a former Riddle resident, closed out the evening. Hahn has two published series’ and is consistently in the Kindle Vella top 100 with her romantic fantasy episodic story called “Hatched.” In her Owl Creek Mysteries series, Riddle residents might recognize some of the descriptions of Hahn’s setting.
That’s because the fictional logging town in rural Southern Oregon was somewhat based off her hometown.
“It’s really fun to be here tonight not just because this is my hometown and I love it but it just feels really appropriate for this book in particular,” Hahn said. “As Rita mentioned a lot of the events, and especially the location in here, are inspired by Riddle.
All four of Hahn’s current books were released within the last two years, with the second Owl Creek Mysteries book due to release in June.
