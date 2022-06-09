Live entertainment will return to Winston beginning July 1.
The Riverbend Live! concert series is in its 26th season of offering free outdoor entertainment to the Winston area. With offerings of blues, jazz, soul, western, humor, youth theatre and more, the series boasts that there is something for everyone in its six-week lineup.
The Bobby Torres Ensemble with Claudia Lennear will open this year’s schedule. Torres has over 50 years of music experience and has been touring with his ensemble for the past decade. Torres is an Oregon Music Hall of Fame inductee who has been honing his Latin jazz sound in the Portland area for the past 25 years.
Widely recognized as the region’s best rhythm and blues vocalist, LaRhonda Steele & The Steele Family Band will perform July 8. A recent induction into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame, Steele has performed with a long list of Portlant’s elite blues performers and won best female vocalist at the Muddy Awards three times. She has five albums in her discography, including one of all originals.
The Danielle Kelly Soul Project, a female-fronted retro dance party band, will take the Riverbend Live! stage on July 15. The band’s “fun, feel-good and danceable” music includes the best of Motown and Atlantic Soul mixed with neo-soul. The group includes Paul Turnipseed on guitar, Richard Meyer on electric bass, Gordon Greenley on saxophone, Jeff Addicott on upright bass and Nick Kirby and Marshall Bjorling on drums.
On July 22 and 23, Winston-Dillard youth will be featured in the Riverbend Live! Youth Theater presentation of “Tales from Neverland.” Neverland is full of adventure, games, jokes, fairies and pirates but what happens when the jokes go too far?
Applications to participate in the youth theater are still open for Winston-Dillard area kids age 12-17. Participation is free, includes breakfast, snacks and lunch four days a week for participants. Contact Cassandra Horton at kinneybaby83@gmail.com for an application and more information.
Songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, actor, slam poet, music scholar, historian and record collector Dom Flemons will be joined by songster, reciter and storyteller Andy Hedges on July 29 for a combination of early American popular music, cowboy poetry and cowboy songs.
Flemons is a Grammy award winner and two-time Emmy nominee who released his third solo album in 2020. He currently serves as a governor on the Board of Directors for the Washington, D.C. Chapter of the Recording Academy.
Hedges grew up in a small Texas town and taught himself to play guitar when he was 14. He fell in love with traditional music by listening to his father’s cassettes of cowboy songs. His repertoire includes classic cowboy poetry recitations, obscure cowboy songs, dust bowl ballads and blues.
A local artist showcase featuring Neil Gregory Johnson and Dan Glide will close out the 2022 Riverbend Live! concert series on Aug. 5. Johnson recently released his first full length album “Sad Songs For Stay At Home Dads,” which includes songs written by Johnson over the last decade.
All concerts are free, begin at 7 p.m. and last approximately two hours. Food booths will be present, but guests are invited to bring their own picnics to these events.
Guests are also encourages to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs. Pets and smoking are not allowed in the venue.
