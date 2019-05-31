With blues, soul, classic country, folk and bluegrass, youth theatre, cowboy poetry and humor, the 23rd annual Riverbend Live! will feature a little something for everyone at its five-week concert series in Winston this summer.
The series will kick off on July 5 with Southern Avenue, a group which will bring the soul, blues and gospel traditions of Memphis to the area.
July 12 will host two groups, bluegrass folk-pop group The Small Glories and Americana fold group Red Molly.
Winston will go host singer/songwriter Brenn Hill and cowboy poet Andy Nelson on July 19.
Riverbend Live! Youth Theater will present “Annie Get Your Gun” on July 26 and 27. Area youth will tell the story of rough and tumble Annie Oakley as she uses her skills to support her family and her adventures with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show.
The series will close with Colorado-born country and folk artist Laura Veirs on Aug. 2.
The concerts begin at 7 p.m. and last about two hours.
Attendees can bring lawn chairs or blankets, but no pets are allowed. No smoking is allowed at the event.
There will be a variety of food booths, or visitors can bring their own picnic basket.
For more information on the summer concert series, visit www.riverbendlive.org or call 541-430-1496.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.