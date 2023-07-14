Riverbend Live! brings R&B, soul and blues on Friday Kyle Bailey For The News-Review Kyle Bailey News Director Author email Jul 14, 2023 Jul 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINSTON — Riverbend Live! continues its summer concert series with R&B, soul and a touch of the blues on Friday night.Jackie Venson hails from Austin, Texas, is a graduate of Berklee College of Music and has released four albums. Venson and her band will hit the stage at Winston’s Riverbend Park at 7 p.m.More information: riverbendlive.org. Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Bailey News Director Author email Follow Kyle Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Annual Graffiti cruise brings weeklong celebration of cars to an end Our People: Two weeks after graduating high school, they're licensed to drive a truck Going pro: Roseburg's Jace Stoffal looks forward to his baseball future after getting drafted by Twins Rat Rod Round-Up revs up for eighth annual event Man charged with criminally negligent homicide in death of tow truck driver Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News PartnerSports Camp strengthens community through outdoor activities Victorian Tea and Garden Tour returns to Drain DFPA responds to Jackalope Fire near Drain What's Up for July 14 Crazy about eggplant
