Winston's Riverbend Park goes country Friday when Dom Flemons and Andy Hedges take the stage.
Covering over 100 years of early American popular music, Flemons is a Grammy Award Winning musician. He dons many hats, such as songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and more. His third solo album "Prospect Hill: 'The American Songster Omnibus'" was released in 2020.
Hedges, known as the Cowboy Songster, fell in love with traditional music by listening to his father’s cowboy songs cassettes. According to his website, his "vast and varied repertoire includes classic cowboy poetry recitations, obscure cowboy songs, dust bowl ballads, and blues."
Performances begin at 7 p.m. and usually lasts about two hours.
Guests should bring their own chairs or blankets, as well as their own homemade picnic if guests choose not to purchase food from onsite vendors.
All Riverbend Live! entertainment is offered free to the public. To find out more, including the rest of this season’s lineup, visit riverbendlive.org.
Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
