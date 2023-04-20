What: “Descendants the Musical” When: 7 p.m. April 20-22 Where: Jo Lane Middle School cafeteria, 2153 NE Vine St., Roseburg. Tickets: $5 students; $7 adults; $25 for families
Middle schoolers from across Roseburg are coming together for a classic tale of heroes, villains, drama and redemption in “Descendants the Musical.”
According to director Melody Schwegel, the story follows young prince Ben, the son of King Beast and Belle from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Ben is about to become king and is on the mission to unite his kingdom, the land of Disney heroes and heroines, with the kingdom where iconic Disney villains calls home.
Auradon welcomes four teens from the Isle of the Lost, children of Disney’s most wicked villains. They come with their own evil plans, but discover they might not have to follow in their parent’s dastardly footsteps.
The production includes 40 students from Jo Lane and Fremont middle schools and one homeschooled student. Schwegel said teachers Emilie Cochran, Stacey Atwell-Keister and Vic Linne are providing production, music and choreography leadership.
“The vocals and danced requirements are on another level for this show. We really put the kids through the ringer when it came to the vocals,” Schwegel said. “Our four main characters needed to be able to hold their own separate part throughout the entire show, have a good ear for harmonies, strong belting confidence and dance while doing all of that without missing a beat.”
Natalie Shumway, a sixth grade member of the play’s ensemble, said remembering her dances and spots on stage has been a real challenge.
“I love acting and having fun and the musical lets (me) enjoy both of these things!” Natalie said. “I’ve learned the rules for acting, like not turning your back to the audience.”
Love of the theater brought Kimberly Shaffar back to the stage as Mal, the daughter of infamous Maleficent. Mal is trying to decide if she wants to follow in the footsteps of her mother deemed the most cruel villain of all time.
“She’s trying to decide if she wants to be good or evil like her mom,” the eighth grader said.
Kimberly said she is familiar with the struggle of trying to make others proud, but trying not to smile has been her biggest challenge.
Thirteen-year-old Emma Markert plays the “very cold, heartless and evil” Maleficent. She took the stage for the first time last year during Frozen Jr. and is excited to see her friends again. She’s really been learning about how to get into character.
“Maleficent may be crude, but she has a way of being sassy and funny,” Emma added.
Schwegel said she hopes the students learn to be more confident in themselves.
“That’s what youth theater is. It helps give them the courage to step in front of an audience without reservation,” Schwegel said. “The great thing about this unique opportunity for middle school youth theater is the camaraderie between schools. There is no us vs. them. There is no rivalry. They become a team who lift each other up. When one member of the team succeeds, they all do.”
“Descendants the Musical” opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, with repeat shows Friday and Saturday. It will be held at the Jo Lane Middle School cafeteria. Tickets are $5 for students, $7 for adults and $25 for families.
“It doesn’t matter if you are different or come from some other place,” seventh grader Annie Wilson said. “Embrace who you are.”
